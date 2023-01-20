Training to up Kannadiga jobs at Centre: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that training will be imparted to students in a bid to increase the recruitment of Kannadigas in the Union government.

Speaking at the signing of an MoU between the Department of College and Technical Education (DCTE) and Spardha Arivu, a private civil services education magazine, Narayan said, “The number of people appointed from Karnataka in Central government services should increase. Recruitment for 30,000 posts will be done soon through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The purpose of this agreement is that people from our state should be selected in large numbers for these posts and for recruitments conducted by the UPSC,” he said.

The MoU will mean that the magazine will provide free training and awareness for competitive examinations for BA, BSc, BCom, engineering and diploma final-year students. According to the agreement, final-year students will be coached for examinations held for various posts.

Meanwhile, the students who have registered to write the examinations for these posts will be given access to the magazine every month so that they can read through new and updated information regarding the exams. These can be accessed through the mobile or through a QR code, DCTE Commissioner Pradeep P said, adding that a study plane will be prepared for the students and an examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, the minister said that a proposal has been submitted for the appointment of 5,000 permanent posts in the higher education department, as well as an increase in the number of guest lecturers.

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that training will be imparted to students in a bid to increase the recruitment of Kannadigas in the Union government. Speaking at the signing of an MoU between the Department of College and Technical Education (DCTE) and Spardha Arivu, a private civil services education magazine, Narayan said, “The number of people appointed from Karnataka in Central government services should increase. Recruitment for 30,000 posts will be done soon through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The purpose of this agreement is that people from our state should be selected in large numbers for these posts and for recruitments conducted by the UPSC,” he said. The MoU will mean that the magazine will provide free training and awareness for competitive examinations for BA, BSc, BCom, engineering and diploma final-year students. According to the agreement, final-year students will be coached for examinations held for various posts. Meanwhile, the students who have registered to write the examinations for these posts will be given access to the magazine every month so that they can read through new and updated information regarding the exams. These can be accessed through the mobile or through a QR code, DCTE Commissioner Pradeep P said, adding that a study plane will be prepared for the students and an examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, the minister said that a proposal has been submitted for the appointment of 5,000 permanent posts in the higher education department, as well as an increase in the number of guest lecturers.