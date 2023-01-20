Home States Karnataka

Training to up Kannadiga jobs at Centre: Ashwath Narayan

These can be accessed through the mobile or through a QR code, DCTE Commissioner Pradeep P said, adding that a study plane will be prepared for the students and an examination will be conducted.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that training will be imparted to students in a bid to increase the recruitment of Kannadigas in the Union government.

Speaking at the signing of an MoU between the Department of College and Technical Education (DCTE) and Spardha Arivu, a private civil services education magazine, Narayan said, “The number of people appointed from Karnataka in Central government services should increase. Recruitment for 30,000 posts will be done soon through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The purpose of this agreement is that people from our state should be selected in large numbers for these posts and for recruitments conducted by the UPSC,” he said.

The MoU will mean that the magazine will provide free training and awareness for competitive examinations for BA, BSc, BCom, engineering and diploma final-year students. According to the agreement, final-year students will be coached for examinations held for various posts.

Meanwhile, the students who have registered to write the examinations for these posts will be given access to the magazine every month so that they can read through new and updated information regarding the exams. These can be accessed through the mobile or through a QR code, DCTE Commissioner Pradeep P said, adding that a study plane will be prepared for the students and an examination will be conducted. Meanwhile, the minister said that a proposal has been submitted for the appointment of 5,000 permanent posts in the higher education department, as well as an increase in the number of guest lecturers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan Kannadigas
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp