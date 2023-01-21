Home States Karnataka

BJP Mahila Morcha meet in Tumakuru

Various issues and aspirations of women and strategies will also be chalked out at the meet.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Days after the Congress organised ‘Naa Nayaki’ convention at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds, the two-day national executive of the BJP Mahila Morcha commenced in Tumakuru on Friday.

Close to 150 delegates are participating in the meet that is likely to discuss the role of women morchas ahead of Assembly elections in nine states in 2023, including Karnataka.

Various issues and aspirations of women and strategies will also be chalked out at the meet. On Saturday, BJP national general secretary (organis­a­tion) BL Santhosh will address the meeting in the presence of  the CM and other BJP leaders.

TAGS
Tumakuru BJP
