Bommai seeks report on crop sowing patterns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to create a scientific outlook report to help farmers decide crop sowing patterns in advance. Bommai inaugurated the International Trade Fair - Millets and Organics 2023 in Bengaluru on Friday, and urged for creating awareness among farmers over growing other cereal crops and not just commercial crops (wheat and rice).

All the crops must be grown in balance to ensure food security in India is not affected, he added. Over years, demand for millets has soared, and the government is also taking initiatives to provide incentives to farmers to motivate them to grow more millets.

Bommai also suggested that the rural credit system be changed to boost the local economy. The land-to-debt ratio must increase and farmers’ accessibility for loans must be there. In 2022, 33 lakh farmers were given loans at zero interest, of which 3 lakh were new farmers, he said, adding that other schemes have also been launched.

Agricultural universities were also advised to conduct more research on growing millets for more information that can benefit the farmers. He said that researchers must come to the farmers’ land rather than studying it in a controlled environment for appropriate results. Business owners at the mela said that the response to millet products have been significantly changed over the years.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to create a scientific outlook report to help farmers decide crop sowing patterns in advance. Bommai inaugurated the International Trade Fair - Millets and Organics 2023 in Bengaluru on Friday, and urged for creating awareness among farmers over growing other cereal crops and not just commercial crops (wheat and rice). All the crops must be grown in balance to ensure food security in India is not affected, he added. Over years, demand for millets has soared, and the government is also taking initiatives to provide incentives to farmers to motivate them to grow more millets. Bommai also suggested that the rural credit system be changed to boost the local economy. The land-to-debt ratio must increase and farmers’ accessibility for loans must be there. In 2022, 33 lakh farmers were given loans at zero interest, of which 3 lakh were new farmers, he said, adding that other schemes have also been launched. Agricultural universities were also advised to conduct more research on growing millets for more information that can benefit the farmers. He said that researchers must come to the farmers’ land rather than studying it in a controlled environment for appropriate results. Business owners at the mela said that the response to millet products have been significantly changed over the years.