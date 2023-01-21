Home States Karnataka

Bommai seeks report on crop sowing patterns

Crops must be grown in balance to ensure food security isn’t hit: CM

Published: 21st January 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the ‘Millet and Organics 2023 International Trade Fair’ in Bengaluru on Friday  | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices to create a scientific outlook report to help farmers decide crop sowing patterns in advance. Bommai inaugurated the International Trade Fair - Millets and Organics 2023 in Bengaluru on Friday, and urged for creating awareness among farmers over growing other cereal crops and not just commercial crops (wheat and rice).

All the crops must be grown in balance to ensure food security in India is not affected, he added. Over years, demand for millets has soared, and the government is also taking initiatives to provide incentives to farmers to motivate them to grow more millets.

Bommai also suggested that the rural credit system be changed to boost the local economy. The land-to-debt ratio must increase and farmers’ accessibility for loans must be there. In 2022, 33 lakh farmers were given loans at zero interest, of which 3 lakh were new farmers, he said, adding that other schemes have also been launched. 

Agricultural universities were also advised to conduct more research on growing millets for more information that can benefit the farmers. He said that researchers must come to the farmers’ land rather than studying it in a controlled environment for appropriate results. Business owners at the mela said that the response to millet products have been significantly changed over the years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp