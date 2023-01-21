Home States Karnataka

Case against jail inmate for making threat call to Nitin Gadkari

The minister warned of stern action against prison staff if they are found indulging in any irregularities, including helping jail inmates by providing mobile phones.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case is registered in connection with the alleged threat call made to the office to Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters on Friday.

Jnanendra said that the police had registered a case against the person who made the alleged threat call. The Belagavi Rural police, on Tuesday, registered a case against suspect Jayesh alias Shakira, an undertrial lodged at Belagavi Central Prison at Hindalaga under provisions of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act - 2022 and the IPC, based on the complaint filed by the chief superintendent of the prison, Krishnakumar.

The minister warned of stern action against prison staff if they are found indulging in any irregularities, including helping jail inmates by providing mobile phones. “There are reports of certain illegal activities in Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi prisons.

I have ordered for a probe. Praveen, a warder posted at Tumakuru prison, is placed under suspension,” he said. He added that the Hassan police had conducted surprise checks at the district prison and seized some mobile phones. “I have asked senior officers to initiate legal actions against inmates who were using the handsets and the staff who helped them access the phones,” Jnanendra added.

