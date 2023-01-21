Home States Karnataka

Child marriage ban: Karnataka Cabinet clears release of funds for Spoorthi scheme

Madhuswamy said taluks in Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Kalaburgi and Raichur districts have been identified where the programme will be implemented.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar after the cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to prevent child marriages in Karnataka, the state cabinet on Friday approved the release of Rs 12.51 crore for ‘Spoorthi scheme’. An initiative of Department of Women and Child Welfare, a year-long awareness campaign will be launched as part of the scheme, said Law Minister JC Madhuswamy.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, the minister said that NGOs will be roped in to implement the scheme. The scheme which was implemented in Koppala district on a pilot basis, has been successful, and will now be extended to a few more districts. Girls will be educated and offered skill development programmes.

The minister further said that under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), 114 health and wellness centres in urban areas, including corporation and municipality area limits, will be converted into Namma Clinics.

Earlier, the state had planned 300 Namma Clinics in Karnataka. Now, after the Union government has granted funds another 114 clinics will be opened. “We have a target of setting up 500 Namma Clinics,” he added.

BUDGET TO BE PRESENTED ON FEB 17TH
The state cabinet on Friday decided to club the joint sitting of the Legislature with the Budget session this year. The state budget session will start with the Governor’s address on February 10, while CM Basavaraj Bommai will present the state budget on February 17.

