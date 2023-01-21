Dharwad: Pigs, dogs stomp blankets meant for govt hospital patients

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: In an appalling case of negligence by the district hospital authorities in Dharwad, blankets and aprons meant for patients were seen being dried in an open ground where pigs, dogs and other stray animals roam. The clothes dried in such places are given to around 200 patients to wear, exposing them to infections, for no fault of theirs. Such gross negligence on the part of the hospital authorities shows their lack of control over the staff.

A patient attender said that hygiene is a distinct dream in such hospitals. Only during the visit of political leaders, the hospital authorities clean up the premises. “We have seen clothes being dried up in filthy places several times but we cannot question the authorities as we are scared as what will happen if they deny us treatment”, she added.

Majority of patients who visit the hospital are from poor financial backgrounds who come from rural areas and surrounding districts. Hundreds of patients visit the hospital on a daily basis.

Few days ago, the hospital was in the news over a bribery scandal. “The hospital receives huge grants which is misused. However, the elected representatives who claim that the hospital is the best, should be made to get treatment here. Till then the things will not improve,” an activist said.

DHARWAD: In an appalling case of negligence by the district hospital authorities in Dharwad, blankets and aprons meant for patients were seen being dried in an open ground where pigs, dogs and other stray animals roam. The clothes dried in such places are given to around 200 patients to wear, exposing them to infections, for no fault of theirs. Such gross negligence on the part of the hospital authorities shows their lack of control over the staff. A patient attender said that hygiene is a distinct dream in such hospitals. Only during the visit of political leaders, the hospital authorities clean up the premises. “We have seen clothes being dried up in filthy places several times but we cannot question the authorities as we are scared as what will happen if they deny us treatment”, she added. Majority of patients who visit the hospital are from poor financial backgrounds who come from rural areas and surrounding districts. Hundreds of patients visit the hospital on a daily basis. Few days ago, the hospital was in the news over a bribery scandal. “The hospital receives huge grants which is misused. However, the elected representatives who claim that the hospital is the best, should be made to get treatment here. Till then the things will not improve,” an activist said.