Home States Karnataka

Dharwad: Pigs, dogs stomp blankets meant for govt hospital patients

Majority of patients who visit the hospital are from poor financial backgrounds who come from rural areas and surrounding districts.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pigs seen foraging in the open ground where blankets are laid out to dry, at Dharwad district hospital | Express

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: In an appalling case of negligence by the district hospital authorities in Dharwad, blankets and aprons meant for patients were seen being dried in an open ground where pigs, dogs and other stray animals roam. The clothes dried in such places are given to around 200 patients to wear, exposing them to infections, for no fault of theirs. Such gross negligence on the part of the hospital authorities shows their lack of control over the staff.

A patient attender said that hygiene is a distinct dream in such hospitals. Only during the visit of political leaders, the hospital authorities clean up the premises. “We have seen clothes being dried up in filthy places several times but we cannot question the authorities as we are scared as what will happen if they deny us treatment”, she added.

Majority of patients who visit the hospital are from poor financial backgrounds who come from rural areas and surrounding districts. Hundreds of patients visit the hospital on a daily basis.

Few days ago, the hospital was in the news over a bribery scandal. “The hospital receives huge grants which is misused. However, the elected representatives who claim that the hospital is the best, should be made to get treatment here. Till then the things will not improve,” an activist said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharwad govt hospital
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp