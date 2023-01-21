Home States Karnataka

Freebie season begins in Karnataka, netas dole out saris, sweets, food grains

Women of Malleswaram constituency receive Sankranti wishes and OTP to claim a sari

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kicking off election season, politicians across Bengaluru are zeroing in on a target electorate – women – with gifts of saris, cookers, sweets, foodgrains and sundry other goodies. Women of Malleswaram constituency were pleasantly surprised to receive Sankranti wishes and an OTP, which was to be given at the ward office to claim a sari. Those who did said they had expected an ordinary sari, but were chuffed to return home with saris worth Rs 1,500. In November, they had got the Karnataka flag and a box of Mysore Pak from the same MLA, and for Deepawali, had relished good quality sweets too.

BPL households in CV Raman Nagar, Indiranagar and surrounding areas have been carrying home a 5-litre aluminium cooker costing about Rs 1,500. Just a week ago, they had got gift boxes of plates, boxes and bowls.

Voters in Ejipura had something different: an employment camp to help them get jobs, especially those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The camp included special arrangements for voters to avail of cards, through which they could claim certain facilities. Voters of Shivajinagar received foodgrain bags for Sankranti from one party.   

Almost all 28 city constituencies are being pampered, with parties loosening purse strings, giving everything from cash vouchers to packets of ellu-bella. After elections are declared, party leaders will have to stop the flow of largesse, sources said.

The three parties have already made schemes official -- the BJP is offering Rs 2000 under Gruhini Shakti scheme, Congress is giving Rs 2000 to every homemaker under its Gruha Lakshmi scheme and the JDS has offers and counter offers. The voter is king, at least till elections are done.

