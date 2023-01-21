Home States Karnataka

In rare sighting, albino dhole found in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

It was sighted near Sangam area and so far only one animal has been spotted.

Published: 21st January 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka wildlife, which boasts of healthy tigers, leopards and elephant populations, has added another feather to its cap. An albino dhole (wild dog) was sighted at the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). According to Karnataka forest department officials, this is the first sighting of the species not only in the state but also in India.

The animal was first spotted by the foot patrolling team inside the sanctuary. Camera trap images too confirmed the presence of the albino dhole. So far, the department was keeping the unique sighting under wraps, but it was shared in public domain on Friday by a team of wildlife enthusiasts who spotted it near a farmhouse in a private land abutting the CWS.

“We have seen it on camera a couple of times. The gender is yet to be confirmed. We are now keeping a close watch on the animal’s movements. It is for the first time that it has been documented,” Nandish L, Deputy Conservator of Forests, CWS, told TNIE.

He said the camera trap images were captured by the department, wildlife conservationists and researcher Sanjay Gubbi, who has undertaken a study on leopards in the sanctuary. It was sighted near Sangam area and so far only one animal has been spotted.

The forest officials said that there is a healthy population of dholes inside the forest patch, almost equal to leopards. There are instances were a pack of over 30 dholes have been seen wandering together. The population of leopards is around 200 in the wildlife sanctuary.

The population of dholes is yet to be assessed. While the officials are pleased with the unique sighting, a sense of worry of poaching and increased human presence also prevailed.  Nandish said that protection and patrolling have been increased inside and outside the forest patches. He said that more staff will be deployed in bordering areas to keep a watch on poachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary dhole
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp