In rare sighting, albino dhole found in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka wildlife, which boasts of healthy tigers, leopards and elephant populations, has added another feather to its cap. An albino dhole (wild dog) was sighted at the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). According to Karnataka forest department officials, this is the first sighting of the species not only in the state but also in India.

The animal was first spotted by the foot patrolling team inside the sanctuary. Camera trap images too confirmed the presence of the albino dhole. So far, the department was keeping the unique sighting under wraps, but it was shared in public domain on Friday by a team of wildlife enthusiasts who spotted it near a farmhouse in a private land abutting the CWS.

“We have seen it on camera a couple of times. The gender is yet to be confirmed. We are now keeping a close watch on the animal’s movements. It is for the first time that it has been documented,” Nandish L, Deputy Conservator of Forests, CWS, told TNIE.

He said the camera trap images were captured by the department, wildlife conservationists and researcher Sanjay Gubbi, who has undertaken a study on leopards in the sanctuary. It was sighted near Sangam area and so far only one animal has been spotted.

The forest officials said that there is a healthy population of dholes inside the forest patch, almost equal to leopards. There are instances were a pack of over 30 dholes have been seen wandering together. The population of leopards is around 200 in the wildlife sanctuary.

The population of dholes is yet to be assessed. While the officials are pleased with the unique sighting, a sense of worry of poaching and increased human presence also prevailed. Nandish said that protection and patrolling have been increased inside and outside the forest patches. He said that more staff will be deployed in bordering areas to keep a watch on poachers.

BENGALURU: Karnataka wildlife, which boasts of healthy tigers, leopards and elephant populations, has added another feather to its cap. An albino dhole (wild dog) was sighted at the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). According to Karnataka forest department officials, this is the first sighting of the species not only in the state but also in India. The animal was first spotted by the foot patrolling team inside the sanctuary. Camera trap images too confirmed the presence of the albino dhole. So far, the department was keeping the unique sighting under wraps, but it was shared in public domain on Friday by a team of wildlife enthusiasts who spotted it near a farmhouse in a private land abutting the CWS. “We have seen it on camera a couple of times. The gender is yet to be confirmed. We are now keeping a close watch on the animal’s movements. It is for the first time that it has been documented,” Nandish L, Deputy Conservator of Forests, CWS, told TNIE. He said the camera trap images were captured by the department, wildlife conservationists and researcher Sanjay Gubbi, who has undertaken a study on leopards in the sanctuary. It was sighted near Sangam area and so far only one animal has been spotted. The forest officials said that there is a healthy population of dholes inside the forest patch, almost equal to leopards. There are instances were a pack of over 30 dholes have been seen wandering together. The population of leopards is around 200 in the wildlife sanctuary. The population of dholes is yet to be assessed. While the officials are pleased with the unique sighting, a sense of worry of poaching and increased human presence also prevailed. Nandish said that protection and patrolling have been increased inside and outside the forest patches. He said that more staff will be deployed in bordering areas to keep a watch on poachers.