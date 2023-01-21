Siddaramaiah unhappy with K'taka Congress leaders for failing to criticise JD(S), BJP

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed unhappiness over his own party leaders for allegedly failing to target the JD(S) and BJP leaders at public functions.

Addressing a huge gathering as part of the party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre', Siddaramaiah said that most congress leaders don't dare enough to lambast the leaders of JD(S) and BJP while addressing public rallies despite being aware of their lapses and misdeeds. Karnataka congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, former minister HM Revanna and Opposition leader of legislative council BK Hariprasad were present prest at the Yatre.

Siddaramaiah in his 35 minutes speech had continuously criticized the BJP and JD(S) leaders highlighting their lapses. He claimed that CM Basavaraj Bommai had stopped the schemes (introduced during his time as CM) aimed at the poor and added that "the BJP is anti-poor, farmers, youths, women, labourers and Dalits."

Cursing the incumbent CM, Siddaramaiah said, "Ninna Mane Haalaga" (Your house will be destroyed) for failing to continue the schemes and programmes implemented during the congress government and further accused the BJP government of amending the land reforms act in the interest of rich people.

He urged people not to "waste" their vote on JD(S) and called the party's leaders "opportunistic" politicians. Taking a dig at JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his 'Pancharatna Yatre' in the state, Siddharamaiah asked why Kumaraswamy did not implement the yatra during his time as Chief Minister.

The Congress leader added, "Kumaraswamy need not wait till the results of the 2023 assembly elections to dissolve the JDS. It would be better to dissolve it now as he cannot implement the 'Pancharatna' programmes as his party never comes to power."

"The people of Karnataka have been frustrated with both state and the centre as they have failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also failed to keep the promises made to the people while campaigning for the 2019 parliamentary elections. The centre brought an anti-farmer bill and withdrew the same following strong opposition from the farmers' associations and it shows that the farming community is strongly opposing the BJP governments," Karnataka's lead of opposition said.

Sidaramaiah also added that BJP leaders were taking credit for the bill introduced by the Congress government, which aimed at issuing title deeds for people living in Tanda.

