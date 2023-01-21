Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah unhappy with K'taka Congress leaders for failing to criticise JD(S), BJP

He claimed that CM Bommai had stopped the schemes (introduced during his time as CM) aimed at the poor and added that "the BJP is anti-poor, farmers, youths, women, labourers and Dalits."

Published: 21st January 2023 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

A file photo of former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed unhappiness over his own party leaders for allegedly failing to target the JD(S) and BJP leaders at public functions.

Addressing a huge gathering as part of the party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre',  Siddaramaiah said that most congress leaders don't dare enough to lambast the leaders of JD(S) and BJP while addressing public rallies despite being aware of their lapses and misdeeds. Karnataka congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, former minister HM Revanna and Opposition leader of legislative council BK Hariprasad were present prest at the Yatre.

Siddaramaiah in his 35 minutes speech had continuously criticized the BJP and JD(S) leaders highlighting their lapses. He claimed that CM Basavaraj Bommai had stopped the schemes (introduced during his time as CM) aimed at the poor and added that "the BJP is anti-poor, farmers, youths, women, labourers and Dalits." 

Cursing the incumbent CM, Siddaramaiah said, "Ninna Mane Haalaga" (Your house will be destroyed) for failing to continue the schemes and programmes implemented during the congress government and further accused the BJP government of amending the land reforms act in the interest of rich people.

He urged people not to "waste" their vote on JD(S) and called the party's leaders "opportunistic" politicians. Taking a dig at  JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his 'Pancharatna Yatre' in the state, Siddharamaiah asked why Kumaraswamy did not implement the yatra during his time as Chief Minister. 

The Congress leader added, "Kumaraswamy need not wait till the results of the 2023 assembly elections to dissolve the JDS. It would be better to dissolve it now as he cannot implement the 'Pancharatna' programmes as his party never comes to power."  

"The people of Karnataka have been frustrated with both state and the centre as they have failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also failed to keep the promises made to the people while campaigning for the 2019 parliamentary elections. The centre brought an anti-farmer bill and withdrew the same following strong opposition from the farmers' associations and it shows that the farming community is strongly opposing the BJP governments," Karnataka's lead of opposition said.

Sidaramaiah also added that BJP leaders were taking credit for the bill introduced by the Congress government, which aimed at issuing title deeds for people living in Tanda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly Elections Karnataka Elections 2023 Congress Siddaramaiah JDS BJP Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp