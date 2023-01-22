Congress works for vinash, BJP for vikas: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Calling Congress a party whose sole agenda is to divide the nation, BJP national president JP Nadda said that even during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked alongside people who have been working to divide the nation.

Addressing a public gathering at Sindagi town as part of Vijay Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, Nadda said while the Congress is working for ‘Vinash’ ( destruction), BJP has been striving for Vikas (development).

“BJP stands for transparency, development, good governance and pro-people government, while Congress stands for corruption, commission and nepotism,” he said.

Congress has been behind Partition, he claimed, and said that only BJP can protect and preserve the rich culture, heritage and customs of the country. “In his every visit to the state, the prime minister remembers to pay his homage to writers, culture and heritage of the state. No other prime minister has done this in the past,” he said.

India has also set new records in digital transactions, laying fiber optic cables, bringing down poverty to less than one per cent and increasing export of electronic goods. During the Congress regime, 92 per cent of the mobile phones were imported, but with the BJP at the helm, India is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobiles.

“This example is enough to show that the Modi government is making India self-reliant,” he said.

Before arriving at Sindgi town, he visited Jnanayogashrama of Siddheshwar seer in Vijayapura city to pay homage. He also launched a membership drive in one of the wards of Nagathan Assembly segment in the city.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Member of Parliament Ramesh Jigajinagi, MLAs and MLCs and other top party leaders were present.

CONG DHWANI TO BE MUTE SOON, SAYS JOSHI

Hubballi: Ridiculing the Congress Praja Dhwani Yatra, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that other states have already made the party voiceless, and in the upcoming Assembly elections, the people of Karnataka will also made them voiceless. Reacting to the Congress’ pre-poll promise that if voted to power, they will give 200 units of free electricity, he said that when they were in power in the state, they failed to clear the bills of the power companies and the country was battling with power deficit till Narendra Modi became prime minister. Now, the nation has become power surplus, he added. He said that when KPCC president DK Shivakumar was the energy minister, there was rampant corruption in the department.

