Focus on teacher training: Narayana Murthy

Tulika Verma, city director for Teach For India, said classrooms must be turned into smaller versions or microcosms of India citizens like to see, which can change the country.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys chairman and founder Narayana Murthy said there is need for focus on teachers’ training in the state. He was speaking at the second annual InspirED Conclave hosted by Teach For India on Saturday. He said the most important gift to a child is the gift of education, and it should be ensured through proper training of teachers. 

“There is a need to focus on teachers’ training so that government teachers can also use innovative teaching methods. Government schools should take help from civic society organizations like ‘Teach For India’,” he said.

“The problem of education is complex and requires the government, private players and civic society to come together along with students and solve challenges. There is an urgent need for all of us to see, experience and believe that a learning environment that is safe, joyful and at the same time outcome-oriented,” she said.

