NABH signs MoU for upskilling healthcare professionals

BENGALURU: National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) and Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) signed an MoU to develop training programmes for skilling, reskilling and upskilling required for healthcare professionals on Saturday. Dr Atul Kochhar, CEO, NABH, said the overall medical professional count to patients in India is much lower as per WHO standards.

Dr Devi Shetty, chairman, Healthcare Sector Skill Council, also explained the importance of skills in building an efficient healthcare delivery system. He hoped for this partnership to cause a shift in terms of the recognition of skill, practical oriented training and enhanced placement opportunities for the professionals.

