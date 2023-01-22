Home States Karnataka

Protesters write to CJI over NLSIU domicile row

The petitioners have also demanded that the chairman of the Executive Council of NLSIU should ensure that the policy is followed as being done by NLSIUs in the country.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Advocates and Kannada activists protest in front of National Law School of India University in Bengaluru on Saturday  | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The row over the implementation of Domicile Reservation Policy by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) escalated with members of different organisations seeking the intervention of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud into the matter.

On Saturday, members of various lawyer and advocate organisations including the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) and the Bengaluru Advocates’ Association submitted a letter to the CJI urging him to direct the NLSIU to effectively implement the policy.  

“In the event of students hailing from Karnataka, who are otherwise eligible to claim domicile reservation, qualify for admission through the All India Rank, their admission must be construed as one under the All India Quota and not as part of the domicile seats reserved for students who are domiciled in Karnataka and do not obtain a seat through their All India Rank. The domicile reservation of 25 per cent must be exclusively reserved for students who fulfil the aforementioned twin conditions,” the letter said.

However, NLSIU released a list of FAQs in response to the domicile reservation policy, refuting the allegations that the maximum number of Karnataka students is restricted to only 25 per cent of total seats. The petitioners have also demanded that the chairman of the Executive Council of NLSIU should ensure that the policy is followed as being done by NLSIUs in the country. “Since there is sufficient time for the commencement of the upcoming academic year, we also appeal to put the admission process on hold and direct the vice chancellor to ensure proper implementation of domicile reservation in the university,” they said.

Meanwhile, in response to members of several organisations who gathered outside the NLSIU campus to submit a memorandum on Saturday, he NLSIU said that the memorandum would be placed before the University’s Governing Bodies.

