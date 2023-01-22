Home States Karnataka

Writer KS Bhagawan makes remark on Lord Rama, asks 'how can he be ideal?'

He also claimed that Rama would sit with Sita and spend the day drinking.

Published: 22nd January 2023 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

KS Bhagawan

KS Bhagawan (Photo | FB)

By ANI

MANDYA: Retired Professor and Writer KS Bhagawan have stoked a controversy after he made derogatory claims about (Lord) Rama stating that he was "not ideal", adding that he sat with Sita and spent the day "drinking".

He also claimed that Rama chopped the head of Shambuka, a shudra, and asked "how can he be ideal?"

Addressing an event in Karnataka's Mandya, Bhagawan said, "There is talk about building a Rama Rajya...If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years".

He claimed that Rama sent Sita to the forest and "didn't bother about her".

"(Lord) Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon & spend the rest of the day drinking...He sent his wife Sita into the forest and didn't bother about her...He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?" he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Bhagawan
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp