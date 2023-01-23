Need judgments in Kannada: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that various courts should have judgments in Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in many cases, confusion arose due to lack of this. “There should be a provision to translate judgments and orders in Kannada.

The same has to be sent to all court libraries for more reach,” he said during an award ceremony for judges and advocates organised by the Kannada Development Authority in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The CM said there is a need for a Kannada dictionary on various laws and an expert committee has to be constituted to publish a law dictionary. “Many legal terms are used on a day-to-day basis. There is a need to publish a dictionary so that Kannada words for some legal terminology can be used. This will help judges and others. There are no equivalent words in Kannada for many judgements,” Bommai said.

The CM said law knowledge should not be restricted only to advocates, but should be available for administrators too. He also said it is not an easy task to give judgments or orders in Kannada.

