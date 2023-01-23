One dead, five hurt after tractor carrying cane falls on shed in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A woman died on the spot while five others sustained injuries after a tractor carrying sugarcane fell on a shed at Shigihalli KS village of Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi district, on Sunday. The tractor was pulling two trolleys loaded with sugarcane which fell on the shed owned by one Ajappa Badiger while negotiating a curve. The shed collapsed killing the woman and injuring five others. The deceased has been identified as Gangavva Kammar (62). Also, six goats which were tied inside the house died in the accident.