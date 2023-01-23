Home States Karnataka

One dead, five hurt after tractor carrying cane falls on shed in Belagavi

A woman died on the spot while five others sustained  injuries after a tractor carrying sugarcane fell on a shed at Shigihalli KS village of Bailhongal taluk, Belagavi district, on Sunday.

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

The tractor was pulling two trolleys loaded with sugarcane which fell on the shed owned by one Ajappa Badiger while negotiating a curve. The shed collapsed killing the woman and injuring five others.

The deceased has  been identified as Gangavva Kammar (62).  Also, six goats which were tied inside the house died in the accident.   

