PSI scam accused to appear before CID 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praksh Rathod, the investigating officer of the case, issued the notice on Saturday evening. 

Published: 23rd January 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the PSI (police sub inspector) CET scam, has issued notice to RD Patil, who is one of the prime accused in the scam and was released by the Kalaburagi bench of high court on conditional bail, to appear before it in the CID camp office at Kalaburagi on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Praksh Rathod, the investigating officer of the case, issued the notice on Saturday evening. He has said that in a video clip of RD Patil which went viral on Saturday, Patil was heard saying that he has not gone anywhere.

The notice said that CID officials had visited Patil’s house at 11.00 am on Saturday, and they were there in front of the house till 7.00pm, but he didn’t turn up after which, the notice has been served. The notice stated that Patil is an accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was arrested by CID on charges of helping the candidates appear for the PSI common entrance test in Kalaburagi and a few other exam centres in exchange for hefty amounts. It is also alleged that Patil has supplied bluetooth devices to candidates, and has also helped candidates inside the exam hall also.

The CID has arrested over 40 persons, including middlemen, candidates and some police officers in connection with the scam, and they were in jail for over three months. Most of the accused have secured conditional bail from district and high courts.

Scam accused says ready to contest election

Kalaburagi: A PSI CET scam accused, RD Patil has expressed interest to contest from Afzalpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. In a video, Patil is heard saying that he will contest in the upcoming polls from Afzalpur constituency if the people want him to. The video went viral on Saturday. “The rumours that I ran away pushing the CID officials when they came to my house were wrong. It is not possible to go against CID,” he is heard saying in the video. Patil claimed that he respects the law, and was made a scapegoat in a political conspiracy. The conspirators might have felt they will get defeated in the elections if he contested in the Assembly elections as he and his brother do social service, Patil says in the video.  “I am not afraid of false charges against me and my followers should not get scared,” Patil said in his statement. “CID officers were telling me that I am not cooperating with them after coming out on bail, but it is false,” he said. ENS
 

