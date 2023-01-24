Home States Karnataka

Internal crisis emerges with Kodagu JD(S) ahead of Karnataka elections

Napanda Muthappa, a senior JD(S) member from the district recently posted on social media about his contesting in the upcoming election as a Madikeri constituency JD(S) candidate.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A rift has broken out within the Kodagu JD(S) party even as state JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna has taken charge to resolve the issue. Prajwal visited Somwarpet to head a Youth Wing meeting and will address the rift.

Napanda Muthappa, a senior JD(S) member from the district recently posted on social media about his contesting in the upcoming election as a Madikeri constituency JD(S) candidate. However, this did not go well with the district JD(S) president, KMB Ganesh, who sought clarification about Muthappa’s “self-declaration” as JD(S) candidate.

Ganesh issued a notice to Muthappa, seeking an explanation on the declaration of the candidature and about starting up an election campaign. He also held a press conference in Madikeri and made the issue public. Ganesh even demanded clarification from Muthappa as the JD(S) high command has not yet released the candidature list. In his notice, he stated that the ‘self-declaration’ of the candidature has created an internal crisis within the party and demanded a clarification within seven days.  

However, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who headed the party meeting of the JD(S) youth wing at Somwarpet on Tuesday has fired a spark against district president KMB Ganesh. Though Ganesh did not attend this meeting, Prajwal questioned the way of issuing notice to Muthappa by Ganesh. He voiced against Ganesh for making the issue public instead of sorting out the same within the party.

The meeting was attended by election aspirant Napanda Muthappa. It is learnt that Prajwal has invited both district leaders to a resort to discuss the issue.

TAGS
Kodagu JD(S) party Prajwal Revanna Madikeri constituency Karnataka elections
