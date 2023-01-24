'Naari Shakti': Karnataka’s Republic Day tableau celebrates grand old women, done in a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Republic Day tableau with the theme Naari Shakti (Women Empowerment) featuring Padma Shri awardees Saalumarada Thimmakka, Tulsigowda Halakki and Soolagitti Narasamma, was completed within a span of eight days. As many as 250 people, including artisans, worked day and night to finish the tableau in a short period, said to be the first of its kind.

The tableau has statues of green warrior Saalumarada Thimmakka from Gubbi in Tumakuru who has planted over 8,000 trees, Tulsigowda from Ankola in Uttara Kannada who has planted over 30,000 saplings, and Narasamma, a traditional midwife from Pavagada who is credited with over 2,000 traditional deliveries for 70 years, free of cost.

Karnataka, which faced much criticism from various parties, individuals and the public for not taking part in the Republic Day parade, was given approval just 10 days ago by the Centre, which had not considered Karnataka’s entry as it had taken part in an earlier parade and even won the award. PS Harsha, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations, told The New Indian Express that it takes 30 to 45 days to build a tableau, depending on the work.

“As the Centre decided to allow states that did not take part in the parade previously, Karnataka could not make it initially as it had already taken part and won many awards too. But CM Basavaraj Bommai persuaded the Centre to give permission. In the process, we lost around 20 days and had little time,” he said. Harsha said making a tableau is tedious work, which includes making the frame, civil structure, adding a cast, fitting fibre glass and much more, which is done by 60 people.

This time, unlike previous years, it was done with just seven days. “We used advanced technology and roped in over 250 people, including artisans, from across the country. Work was taken simultaneously and assembled. Many components were airlifted as we didn’t have time,” he said. According to Bommai, Karnataka has been taking part in the Republic Day parade for 14 years on the trot. “I spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and got permission. For just eight days of work, the tableau has come out very well,” he said.

