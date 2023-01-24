PSI recruitment scam accused surrenders before court in Kalaburagi
BENGALURU: The prime accused in the PSI recruitment scam, RD Patil alias Rudra Gouda surrendered before a court in Kalaburagi on Monday after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him recently. On Monday afternoon, Patil, accompanied by his advocate, appeared before the fifth JMFC court in Kalaburagi and surrendered in connection with a case at Ashok Nagar police station.
The magistrate remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. CID sources said they will file a petition before the court seeking police custody within a day or two. Patil had managed to escape after allegedly pushing the police personnel who went to arrest him from his house in Kalaburagi after an ED raid on Thursday.
A case was filed in the Ashok Nagar police station, Kalaburagi in this connection. When the police issued a notice on Saturday seeking information on him following an NBW in connection with a case in Ramamurthy Nagar police station, Patil released a video stating he was not absconding.