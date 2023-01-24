Home States Karnataka

PSI recruitment scam accused surrenders before court in Kalaburagi

Patil had managed to escape after allegedly pushing the police personnel who went to arrest him from his house in Kalaburagi after an ED raid on Thursday.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud, scam , money ,

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The prime accused in the PSI recruitment scam, RD Patil alias Rudra Gouda surrendered before a court in Kalaburagi on Monday after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him recently. On Monday afternoon, Patil, accompanied by his advocate, appeared before the fifth JMFC court in Kalaburagi and surrendered in connection with a case at Ashok Nagar police station.

The magistrate remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. CID sources said they will file a petition before the court seeking police custody within a day or two.  Patil had managed to escape after allegedly pushing the police personnel who went to arrest him from his house in Kalaburagi after an ED raid on Thursday.

A case was filed in the Ashok Nagar police station, Kalaburagi in this connection. When the police issued a notice on Saturday seeking information on him following an NBW in connection with a case in Ramamurthy Nagar police station, Patil released a video stating he was not absconding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam PSI scam
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp