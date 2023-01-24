To bury scams, Congress shut Lokayukta: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ BELAGAVI: Slamming Congress for staging protests at 300 spots in Bengaluru against the state government on the corruption issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Congress leaders do not have any moral right to speak about corruption as they tried to shut down Lokayukta to bury their scams. Congress members staged protests at various locations in Bengaluru with the banner “Stop Corruption, Save Bengaluru’’ on Monday.

Bommai said Congress is the root of all corruption. It was during Siddaramiah’s tenure as chief minister that Rs 800 crore was paid to party leaders. They have indulged in corruption and are blaming BJP to cover up their mistakes, he said. Let Congress leaders give details to the Lokayukta.

Those who tried to put an end to the Lokayukta are now giving lessons on preventing corruption. Cases had been filed against 59 people, including the then chief minister Siddaramiah. That was why the Anti-corruption Bureau was instituted. After that, B reports were filed in cases against them. Now, all those cases are being referred to the Lokayukta,” he alleged.

He said it was Congress that destroyed Bengaluru. “It was responsible for encroachments and closure of Rajakaluves and it also resorted to rampant corruption while closing rajakaluves,” he added. “Corruption and Congress are inseparable entities. Congress leaders have obtained PhDs in corruption given the extent of scams and scandals during their rule,’’ he added.

On Goa government’s attempts to stop the state from going ahead with the Mahadayi project, Bommai said the decisions taken by the neighbouring government inside the House will not have any consequence as the Centre has already cleared the DPR. “Let the Goa government try anything, we are working on the project as per rules,’’ he stressed.

BJP files plaint with Lokayukta

BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanadwamy filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against Congress on Monday. He said they have furnished many documents of corruption to the Lokayukta.

