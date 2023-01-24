Voters want to favour Congress, end BJP govt: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Voters in the state are in favour of Congress and are keen to put an end to the BJP government. That is why the ruling party is lining up national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah here on Monday. Despite all these efforts, the saffron party will not return to power as it has failed to protect the interests of common people and farmers, he said, addressing the Praja Dhwani Yatra.

The Congress yatra has gone through 12 districts till now and everywhere, it has received a good response, he added. “There has never been such a corrupt government in Karnataka. Though Contractors’ Association president Kempanna wrote to Modi one-and-ahalf years ago, complaining about commission scam, no action has been taken by the BJP high command,” he added.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar has a word with CLP leader Siddaramaiah during the

Congress’ Praja Dhwani rally in Kolar on Monday | EXPRESS

Siddaramaiah said he moved the corruption issue in the Assembly thrice, but the Speaker did not allow any discussion. Now, there is corruption in transfers, promotions and tenders, he alleged. Siddaramaiah said he is contesting from Kolar, subject to approval from the party high command.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that in the previous Assembly elections, Congress won five of the six seats in Kolar and the lone MLA too has now joined Congress. This time, the Grand Old Party will win all the six segments, he said.

