Bengaluru man who showered cash worth Rs 3,000 from flyover held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People in City Market area in Bengaluru couldn’t believe what they were witnessing on Tuesday morning. They saw Rs 10 currency notes raining on them from the flyover. At first it appeared like a prank, but after realising they were real notes, the people started falling over each other to collect the cash. The incident has a filmy touch too.

The man who was throwing the cash from the flyover was dressed in a suit and had a wall clock hanging around his neck. Identified as Arun aka Anchor Arun, he came on a two-wheeler and stopped it on the flyover around 10.45 am. He then dug into a paper bag he was carrying, pulled out the currency notes and started throwing them down from the flyover.

His act soon caught the attention of the commuters on the flyover too. Some stopped and asked him to give them the cash while others were at their wit’s end. Within a few minutes, Arun started his bike and sped away. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the City Market police swung into action and traced him. On being questioned, Arun told the police that he is the founder and CEO of Vdot9events.com.

‘Cashman’ spent Rs 3,000

Arun also told the police that he was a business coach, a motivational speaker, runs a YouTube channel and claims to be Karnataka’s first event blogger. A resident of Nagarabavi, Arun refused to speak to the media but said that he will reveal everything at the right time. He said he had done it with a good intention. The police said that he had thrown at least Rs 3,000 cash. Police have registered a suo motu case against him and booked him for causing danger or obstruction on public way, creating a nuisance and also under the Karnataka Police Act. The police are further questioning him to find out the reason behind his act.

