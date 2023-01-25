Home States Karnataka

Congress misleading people with false promises: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar

He said the Congress is facing a shortage of party activists for campaigns. Moreover, it is also facing internal bickering, with CLP leader Siddaramaiah himself looking for a safe constituency.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

NALIN KUMAR KATEEL

Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: Slamming the Congress on Tuesday, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that without power, the Grand Old Party is indulging in “political hypocrisy”. Addressing reporters here, he said that he was emphatic when he stated that the BJP is ready to face Assembly polls in April or May. But the Congress, which is lagging behind in organisational matters, is busy levelling baseless charges against his party. After completing the boothlevel victory campaign, which succeeded in eliciting voters’ opinion, the BJP has launched ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyan’.

Accordingly, teams led by BJP national president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa will inform people about the achievements and schemes of the state and Union governments led by his party. “Our aim is to enrol one crore members and distribute one crore pamphlets. Unable to digest this, the Congress is indulging in political hypocrisy. It is misleading the people by making false promises,” Kateel alleged.

He said the Congress is facing a shortage of party activists for campaigns. Moreover, it is also facing internal bickering, with CLP leader Siddaramaiah himself looking for a safe constituency. There is confusion over a CM candidate in the Congress, which is scared that the BJP will capture 150 seats in the polls. Referring to corruption charges levelled against the BJP government, Kateel sought to know why the Siddaramaiah government dismantled the office of the Lokayukta.

Stating that three cases have been filed against Siddaramaiah with the Lokayukta, Kateel said no cases have been filed against any BJP leader. The KPCC chief has gone to jail on charges of corruption and most of the Congress leaders are out on bail, he charged. On the allegations of Yediyurappa being sidelined in the BJP, Kateel said the former is the party’s supreme leader and the allegation is baseless.

