Congress staring at trouble after ‘Praja Dhwani’ yatra in Karnataka?

From February 3, Siddaramaiah will be in North Karnataka, leading a bus yatra from Bhalki in Bidar district, while Shivakumar will launch his own Yatra from Old Mysuru.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Congress deciding to announce its first list of candidates most probably in the second week of February, after the conclusion of the first leg of its ‘Praja Dhwani’ Bus Yatra on January 29, there are already murmurs of rebellion in some key constituencies. This is with regard to KPCC president D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah likely to favour their choice of candidates, even from other parties, while reportedly dropping those who had sought tickets.

“The real trouble for the Grand Old Party will begin after its bus yatra concludes . It is for two reasons. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are likely to concentrate on select seats, and differences might erupt while shortlisting candidates for the polls,” observed a Congress leader, adding that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge may be forced to mediate between the two.

From February 3, Siddaramaiah will be in North Karnataka, leading a bus yatra from Bhalki in Bidar district, while Shivakumar will launch his own Yatra from Old Mysuru. About 1,350 aspirants have applied for tickets, expecting to be the party’s nominees from the 224 Assembly constituencies, by paying the fee, and it is interesting to note as to how the party leadership quells any rebellion as some of them are likely to switch to other parties, if they miss out on tickets in Congress, thus spoiling chances for Congress’ official candidates.

After the 36-member election committee meets on February 2, the first list of about 100 candidates is likely to be announced by February 15, once the party’s high command gives its nod. Independent MLA H Nagesh, an aide of Shivakumar, from Mulbagal constituency is contesting this time from Mahadevapura. He may, however, face rebellion from those leaders who were expecting to be getting tickets. In Kadur, Siddaramaiah’s aide, YSV Datta, is a strong aspirant.

In Tumakuru City, as many as five have applied for a party ticket by paying Rs 2 lakh each, but the leadership is likely to bring in a new face, from the Lingayat community, and from another party. This has irked aspirants like Iqbal Ahmed, among others, who are likely to unite under him to approach the high command, demanding that the ticket be given to one among them. During the Praja Dhwani Yatra on Tuesday, participation of Muslims was visibly thin.

