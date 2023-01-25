Karnataka CM not paying enough attention to budget, say Opposition leaders

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders of opposition parties have alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is not preparing for the state budget, which will be presented on February 17, in the true spirit of the exercise. Bommai, who is also the finance minister, is not paying due attention to the ‘all-important pre-budget meetings’, as he has too much on his plate and is preparing for the polls too, they alleged. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, “It is impossible to expect a good and progressive budget from a BJP government that has no vision for the development of the state.

Self-interest is more important than people’s interest for the chief minister and ministers who are immersed in corruption. A budget is not just about numbers, it is about making people prosperous. The government has made no effort to improve the lot of the common people.”

Council Opposition leader and Congress biggie BK Hariprasad said, “I have closely worked with former prime minister Dr Manhmohan Singh, PC Chidambaram and late Dr Pranab Mukherjee and there is an extraordinary effort that goes into balancing the budget with various interests vying for government attention. It is deeply disappointing to see this tardy approach to a very import ant function of the government.’’

JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “They are presenting the budget for the heck of it (katacharakke madtha idare). They need to devote more time.” BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath said, “There are 33-34 important departments in the government, and of them, the finance, DPR and law are at the top. But two of these departments are with the chief minister. This government does not have an exclusive finance minister. The CM should not hold the portfolio if he does not have time.”

