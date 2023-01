By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru-based yoga exponent and social activist Badari Narayan KS attempted a world record in sun gazing for around 28 minutes, without blinking, in front of the Kote Anjaneya Swami temple. The yoga exponent has similar records under his belt in sensitising about pet bottles. Badari Narayan was a software engineer in companies in Malaysia and Oman, and had returned to Mysuru 15 years ago. He is involved in plastic pet bottles awareness campaigns and works on eradicating parthenium plants.