Officials face Karnataka CM’s ire for deaths from leopard attacks

BENGALURU: In wake of the increasing panic among locals of T Narasipura and the surrounding areas about the presence of wandering leopards, more so after the death of two people, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a high-level closed-door meeting with Karnataka forest department officials.

He directed the forest department officials to form a leopard task force and use the help of local police and KSRP to capture the conflict animal.

Mincing no words he came down heavily on the department officials for the deaths of two in T Narasipura and the tiger attack in Kodagu.

The forest officials informed the CM that a thorough combing operation was being done not just in T Narasipura and the affected villages but even in up to 21 villages in the vicinity. The help of tribals who are experts in finding such elusive leopards and big cats was also being taken. They said that in the last three months, camera traps had been set up and cages were put in.

The officials also informed that so far no shooting orders were issued, but a tranquilising team was put on duty to dart and capture the leopard. Around 160 staffers are working on the ground to comb the area and keep a watch. Strict vigil has been kept within a 3-4 km radius of the area where the attacks had happened and the villagers of 21 villages in the vicinity were also being spoken to on the precautions they need to take.

Soon after the meeting with CM ended, the senior forest department officials hurried into another meeting with the additional chief secretary of the environment, forests and wildlife Javed Akhtar to decide the future course of action. The meeting is also being held to prepare a report and what more needs to be done, and who should be a part of the leopard task force as the CM has called for another meeting on the same on Wednesday.

The officials shared the camera trap images with the CM of T Narasipura and the other images captured on the ground during the ongoing works.

Sources in the department said the higher-ups and the ground staff were discussing using trained kumki elephants for the search operation.

