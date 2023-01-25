Home States Karnataka

Won’t attend Rahul’s Yatra, but laud his efforts: HD Deve Gowda

He asked AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to stop making such comments.

Published: 25th January 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has politely turned down the Congress’ invitation to attend the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but has appreciated Rahul Gandhi for fighting hatred and violence. “I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3,500 km from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, spreading the message of harmony among people,” Gowda stated, responding to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter inviting him to the function.

Gowda thanked Kharge for inviting him to the function in Srinagar. “It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the Father of the Nation attained martyrdom,” Gowda said. But despite this apparent bonhomie, the two parties are fighting a bitter battle ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. On Tuesday, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at Congress, for accusing the regional party of being the BJP’s B-team in the state.

He asked AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to stop making such comments. “If not, you will be held responsible for future developments. You will also be responsible for weakening the secular forces in Karnataka,” he reacted to Surjewala’s remarks. Kumaraswamy said he is ready for a public debate on who the BJP’s B-team is.

“You come with your ‘SiddaPurusha’ (Siddaramaiah). Should I fix the time and date? Or you fix it? I await the answer with patience,” he said. Congress’ sustained campaign, accusing JDS of being the BJP’s B-team, had damaged the party in many constituencies in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp