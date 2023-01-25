Won’t attend Rahul’s Yatra, but laud his efforts: HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has politely turned down the Congress’ invitation to attend the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but has appreciated Rahul Gandhi for fighting hatred and violence. “I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3,500 km from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, spreading the message of harmony among people,” Gowda stated, responding to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter inviting him to the function.

Gowda thanked Kharge for inviting him to the function in Srinagar. “It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the Father of the Nation attained martyrdom,” Gowda said. But despite this apparent bonhomie, the two parties are fighting a bitter battle ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. On Tuesday, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at Congress, for accusing the regional party of being the BJP’s B-team in the state.

He asked AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to stop making such comments. “If not, you will be held responsible for future developments. You will also be responsible for weakening the secular forces in Karnataka,” he reacted to Surjewala’s remarks. Kumaraswamy said he is ready for a public debate on who the BJP’s B-team is.

“You come with your ‘SiddaPurusha’ (Siddaramaiah). Should I fix the time and date? Or you fix it? I await the answer with patience,” he said. Congress’ sustained campaign, accusing JDS of being the BJP’s B-team, had damaged the party in many constituencies in the 2018 Assembly polls.

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has politely turned down the Congress’ invitation to attend the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but has appreciated Rahul Gandhi for fighting hatred and violence. “I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3,500 km from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, spreading the message of harmony among people,” Gowda stated, responding to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter inviting him to the function. Gowda thanked Kharge for inviting him to the function in Srinagar. “It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the Father of the Nation attained martyrdom,” Gowda said. But despite this apparent bonhomie, the two parties are fighting a bitter battle ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. On Tuesday, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at Congress, for accusing the regional party of being the BJP’s B-team in the state. He asked AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala to stop making such comments. “If not, you will be held responsible for future developments. You will also be responsible for weakening the secular forces in Karnataka,” he reacted to Surjewala’s remarks. Kumaraswamy said he is ready for a public debate on who the BJP’s B-team is. “You come with your ‘SiddaPurusha’ (Siddaramaiah). Should I fix the time and date? Or you fix it? I await the answer with patience,” he said. Congress’ sustained campaign, accusing JDS of being the BJP’s B-team, had damaged the party in many constituencies in the 2018 Assembly polls.