20 Karnataka police officials conferred President’s medal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 20 police officers and staff have been conferred the President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day.

Additional Director General of Police, CID, KV Sharath Chandra has been conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. The other officers and staff who were conferred the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Labhu Ram, Additional Director, State Intelligence; S Nagaraju, DySP, PRC Unit; P Veerendra Kumar, DySP, Lokayuka, Bengaluru; B Pramod Kumar, DySP, Lokayukta, Bengaluru; Siddalingappa Gouda R Patil, DySP, Lokayukta, Kalaburagi; CV Deepak, DySP, STF Encroachment, Bengaluru; Vijay H, DySP, City Special Branch, Bengaluru City; BS Manjunath, Police Inspector, Madanayakanahalli Police Stat ion, Beng aluru District; Rao Ganesh Janardhan, Police Inspector, Ashokanagara Traffic police station, Bengaluru City; RP Anil, Circle Police Inspector, Traffic Circle, Davanagere; Manoj N Hovale, Police Inspector, Traffic & Planning, Bengaluru City; BT Varadaraja, Special Reserve Police Inspector, 3rd Battalion KSRP, Bengaluru; TA Narayana Rao, Special Armed Reserve Sub- Inspector (Spl ARSI), 4th Battalion KSRP, Bengaluru; SS Venkataramana Gowda, Spl ARSI, 4th Battalion KSRP, Bengaluru; SM Patil, Spl ARSI, 9th Battalion KSRP, Bengaluru; K Prasannakumar, Head Constable (HC), CID, Bengaluru; Prabhakara H, HC, Tumakuru Trafffic West Station, Tumakuru District; D Sudha, Woman HC, State Crime Record Bureau, Bengaluru; and TR Ravikumar, HC, City Control Room, Bengaluru City.

