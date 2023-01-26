Amrita Rural Housing project will extend shelter to the homeless in Kodagu: BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: “A total of 12 Gram Panchayats of Kodagu district are being identified as Amrita Gram Panchayats and under development. Amrita Rural Housing Scheme is being implemented in the district to identify the homeless and provide housing to all,” confirmed BC Nagesh, the Kodagu district in-charge minister. He was speaking after hoisting the Indian Flag during the Republic Day celebrations at the District General Thimayya Grounds in Madikeri.

He spoke about the history of the country and recalled the contributions of leaders in constituting the Indian Constitution. He at large spoke about the achievements of the Modi-led government. He explained that the farmers are being extended with special schemes to promote their lifestyle.

“Amrita Raitha Producers' Organizations are being set up to promote the production and sale of products by farmers, weavers and fishermen. These institutes will be given a grant of Rs 30 lakh each over a period of three years. The current government has implemented many schemes for the Kodagu district. In this regard, the establishment of a separate university in Chikka Aluvara of Kushalnagar has been approved,” he said.

Padma Shri awardee Rani Machaiah being felicitated at the Republic Day ceremony in Madikeri. (Photo | EPS)

He detailed the various infrastructure development plans that were recently undertaken in the district including the establishment of the new Court building.

“The foundation stone for the construction of the Integrated Tribal Development Planning Department will be completed at a cost of Rs 198 lakh in the district. A mini planetarium will be coming up at a cost of Rs 5 crore and a science centre at Rs 4 crore. A proposal has been submitted for the construction of Mahatma Gandhi Park on 30 cents of land at Gandhi Maidan,” he confirmed.

He added that Rs 209.98 lakh in total has been transferred to 5,189 students under Chief Minister Raitha Vidya Nidhi Yojana. He confirmed that an action plan has been drawn to conduct relief work of the various rain-damaged roads and bridges across the district. He stated that Rs 133.26 crore has been released to 46,099 farmers in the district for this year’s crop loss under the NDRF scheme.

Padma Shri awardee from Kodagu, Rani Machaiah was honoured at the event on Thursday. MLA Appachu Ranjan, DC Dr BC Sateesha, SP MA Aiyappa and others were present during the ceremony.

MADIKERI: “A total of 12 Gram Panchayats of Kodagu district are being identified as Amrita Gram Panchayats and under development. Amrita Rural Housing Scheme is being implemented in the district to identify the homeless and provide housing to all,” confirmed BC Nagesh, the Kodagu district in-charge minister. He was speaking after hoisting the Indian Flag during the Republic Day celebrations at the District General Thimayya Grounds in Madikeri. He spoke about the history of the country and recalled the contributions of leaders in constituting the Indian Constitution. He at large spoke about the achievements of the Modi-led government. He explained that the farmers are being extended with special schemes to promote their lifestyle. “Amrita Raitha Producers' Organizations are being set up to promote the production and sale of products by farmers, weavers and fishermen. These institutes will be given a grant of Rs 30 lakh each over a period of three years. The current government has implemented many schemes for the Kodagu district. In this regard, the establishment of a separate university in Chikka Aluvara of Kushalnagar has been approved,” he said. Padma Shri awardee Rani Machaiah being felicitated at the Republic Day ceremony in Madikeri. (Photo | EPS) He detailed the various infrastructure development plans that were recently undertaken in the district including the establishment of the new Court building. “The foundation stone for the construction of the Integrated Tribal Development Planning Department will be completed at a cost of Rs 198 lakh in the district. A mini planetarium will be coming up at a cost of Rs 5 crore and a science centre at Rs 4 crore. A proposal has been submitted for the construction of Mahatma Gandhi Park on 30 cents of land at Gandhi Maidan,” he confirmed. He added that Rs 209.98 lakh in total has been transferred to 5,189 students under Chief Minister Raitha Vidya Nidhi Yojana. He confirmed that an action plan has been drawn to conduct relief work of the various rain-damaged roads and bridges across the district. He stated that Rs 133.26 crore has been released to 46,099 farmers in the district for this year’s crop loss under the NDRF scheme. Padma Shri awardee from Kodagu, Rani Machaiah was honoured at the event on Thursday. MLA Appachu Ranjan, DC Dr BC Sateesha, SP MA Aiyappa and others were present during the ceremony.