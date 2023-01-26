Unique 13th-century Hoysala hero stone found in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A first-of-Its kind unique unpublished hero stone inscription and sculpture of the Hoysala period was discovered by a team from the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) of Central institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru. Following information given by Prof Rangaraju NS, archaeologist and heritage expert, Shashidara CA, a senior research fellow of CESCK, found this special hero stone at Chakashettyhalli village in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district.

The hero stone, said to be of the time of Veeraballala II of the Hoysalas, has sculptural panels in three tiers and two panels in the middle containing inscriptional texts. The hero stone’s estampages were taken and after studying, it was found that Daasara Shettihalli (current day Chakashettyhalli) was an important administrative centre during the Hoysala period.

Masanayya was the Sthanika, an important position in Hoysala administration, who fought in the war and was gravely wounded. Out of love for her husband, Masanayya’s wife also wanted to die. Masanayya stabbed her and also ended his life.

The hero stone was erected to commemorate the sacrifice of both of them. Prof Rangaraju revealed that usually hero stones are erected to commemorate the heroes who fought and died.

“While Mahasati stones are erected to commemorate the deceased husband’s wife, this herostone is erected to commemorate the death of the husband who killed his wife (sacrificed as per the Sati system).

Monumental inscriptions of this type have not been found in the Hoysala period or any other dynasty. Hero and Mahasati stones are found in several villages.

But this is the first time that inscriptions and sculptures have been found where the husband died after being stabbed to death. So this hero stone inscription is very special in this aspect,” he said. The hero stone also reads: “Shalivahana Saka 1131 Vibhava Samvatsa on Thursday 11th”, which in the gregorian calendar is February 17, 1209 AD.

