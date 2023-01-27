Ex-Karnataka minister Ratnakar stages overnight protest, wants cases withdrawn against Congressmen

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Following the attack on Congress workers recently in Thirthahalli, former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar staged a ‘sleep protest’ in front of the DySP’s office in Thirthahalli on Wednesday night. He condemned the false cases filed against three innocent persons and demanded an impartial probe by police.

Ratnakar demanded that police give a B-report for the three people who weren’t involved in the attack on Tuesday night. The clash was sparked off by a quarrel betweeen Congress activist Sachin and autodriver Harish. After Sachin was attacked by BJP workers, Vishu, Chetu, Karthik and others attacked Harish.

Both Sachin and Harish sustained injuries, but the latter sustained major head injuries and was admitted to McGann Hospital. On Wednesday, Ratnakar visited teh hospital to call on Harish. Later, cases and counter cases were filed in Thirthahalli police station.

Ratnakar later told the media that law and order has collapsed in Thirthahalli assembly constituency, and the failure of the home department was evident. Police should arrest those who attacked Congress workers or we will have to protest, he said.

He also said that BJP workers were blaming Congress workers on Facebook. Ratnakar told TNIE that he staged an overnight protest as cases were filed against the innocent, and among them, one person was to fly abroad on Friday. “The SP gave me a positive assurance so I gave up my protest,” he said.

