Have got Padma Bhushan award because Modi is PM: Novelist SL Bhyrappa

MYSURU: Novelist SL Bhyrappa, who has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, expressed his happiness over the recognition from the government. District in-charge minister S T Somashekhar, BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA S A Ramadas along with officials visited his residence and felicitated him on Thursday. Bhyrappa said that the biggest reward for a writer is not these awards but when readers read their books and share their opinion. At a time when there are discussions on social media about novelist Bhyrappa being given the award for being soft on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Saraswathi Samman’ awardee told reporters, “Yes, I am being conferred with Padma Bhushan since Modi is the PM. But as a writer, I feel, more than these awards, the biggest reward is about the relevance of our literary work even after our death. Even today, Kumara Vyasa is remembered, even after 500 years we refer Vysa Bharata... that is the biggest reward for a writer,” he said. Further he was in full praise for Modi and opined that he is the best PM he has seen so far and wished to see him for one more term till 2029. “I have not seen any other prime minister who is so much dedicated and disciplined,” he added.