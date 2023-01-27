Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Will go to voters if Panchamsali quota demand not met: Seer

The Swamiji, who is leading a protest over the reservation issue for the past several months, has warned the government not to take the community’s support for granted.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Panchamsalis protesting in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Panchamsalis protesting in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ahead of the state Assembly elections which are barely 3-4 months away, Panchamsali community seer Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji has reiterated his demand for the 2A reservation status for the community.

The Swamiji, who is leading a protest over the reservation issue for the past several months, has warned the government not to take the community’s support for granted. He said if the government fails to pay heed to their demand, he would not hesitate to go to all 224 constituencies across the state and expose the failures of elected legislators of all three parties -- BJP, Congress, JDS -- with regard to the community’s demand.

He said their ongoing agitation at Freedom Park over the 2A reservation issue, which entered the 13th day, will continue till their demand is met. He also that he has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and is hopeful of a positive response from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quota demand Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji Panchamsali
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp