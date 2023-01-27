Karnataka: Will go to voters if Panchamsali quota demand not met: Seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the state Assembly elections which are barely 3-4 months away, Panchamsali community seer Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji has reiterated his demand for the 2A reservation status for the community. The Swamiji, who is leading a protest over the reservation issue for the past several months, has warned the government not to take the community’s support for granted. He said if the government fails to pay heed to their demand, he would not hesitate to go to all 224 constituencies across the state and expose the failures of elected legislators of all three parties -- BJP, Congress, JDS -- with regard to the community’s demand. He said their ongoing agitation at Freedom Park over the 2A reservation issue, which entered the 13th day, will continue till their demand is met. He also that he has written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard and is hopeful of a positive response from them.