Koppal villagers panic as German national tests positive for Covid-19

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A German tourist who was visiting Hampi and surrounding areas with his friend for a week has tested positive for Covid-19 on January 25. Following this, the sample collected from the 33-year-old male patient has been sent to Bengaluru to trace the variant.

The patient had developed Covid-19 related symptoms after which he was subjected to testing at Sanapur village of Gangavathi taluk in Koppal. The German family was staying at a homestay in Sanapur village. The patient and his friend have been touring famous destinations including Anegundi, Anjanadri and Hampi for the last week.

The primary contacts of the patients, his family members, guides, staff at the homestay and drivers have been asked to take the Covid-19 tests. The patient's friend has tested negative.

The administration geared up testing in the area and all foreigners who are staying at Sanapur and other homestays in the surrounding villages are being tested and their results are awaited.

"The patient approached the local hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive. So, we also tested for the patient's friend who has come from Germany too. Though she has tested negative she is asked to stay in isolation. The patient's samples have been sent to Bengaluru and in the next three days we will be able to get the complete report," said an official.

The new case has created panic among the villagers in Sanapur who have remained indoors ever since news of foreign tourist testing positive was spread in the village.

"The villagers are in panic mode and the health department officials are working to build their confidence. Since the cases went high in China recently, there has been a health team keeping a watch on homestays at Hampi, Anegundi and other sites here which are visited by tourists. The homestay owners have been asked to inform the local administration about the arrival of foreigners and the other details," the official added.

