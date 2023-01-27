Rift wide open: ‘Go back Ashoka’ posters appear in Katnataka's Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In what could dent the ruling BJP’s chances in the old Mysuru region including Mandya in the forthcoming Assembly polls, ‘Go back Ashoka’ posters were seen pasted in various streets in the constituency.

The posters were found on prominent structures on VV Road, Subash Nagar and Ashoknagar. The appointment of Revenue Minister R Ashok as the district in-charge minister replacing Excise Minister Gopalaiah has not gone down well with the rank and file of the party.

Some partymen have alleged that the party high command was doing adjustment politics with the JDS. They feel that this move could lead to the drubbing of the BJP in the polls. The BJP had opened its account in KR Pete with the victory of its candidate KC Narayana Gowda, who was made the district incharge minister.

Recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that there is no scope for adjustment politics in Mandya, BJP leader Siddaramu Gowda said that KC Narayana Gowda was replaced by Gopalaiah as the district minister.

He said Gopalaiah has done a good job and wondered why he has been replaced by Minister R Ashoka. Some BJP leaders, requesting anonymity, said that Ashoka has good understanding with the JDS which could lead to a repeat of 2018 election. Ashoka maintained that all is well in the BJP and accused opposition parties of carrying out the poster campaign.

It is CM’S Decision, says Gopalaiah

Hassan: Excise Minister Gopalaiah said he is satisfied with his role as district incharge minister of Mandya for three years. Speaking to reporters after unfurling the Tricolour to mark Republic Day celebrations, he said the power to change district ministers is vested with the chief minister. CM Basavaraj Bommai had appointed him as Mandya district incharge minister when Revenue Minister R Ashoka refused to accept the post. However, with Assembly polls fast approaching, the CM has now replaced Gopalaiah with Ashoka.

MYSURU: In what could dent the ruling BJP’s chances in the old Mysuru region including Mandya in the forthcoming Assembly polls, ‘Go back Ashoka’ posters were seen pasted in various streets in the constituency. The posters were found on prominent structures on VV Road, Subash Nagar and Ashoknagar. The appointment of Revenue Minister R Ashok as the district in-charge minister replacing Excise Minister Gopalaiah has not gone down well with the rank and file of the party. Some partymen have alleged that the party high command was doing adjustment politics with the JDS. They feel that this move could lead to the drubbing of the BJP in the polls. The BJP had opened its account in KR Pete with the victory of its candidate KC Narayana Gowda, who was made the district incharge minister. Recalling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that there is no scope for adjustment politics in Mandya, BJP leader Siddaramu Gowda said that KC Narayana Gowda was replaced by Gopalaiah as the district minister. He said Gopalaiah has done a good job and wondered why he has been replaced by Minister R Ashoka. Some BJP leaders, requesting anonymity, said that Ashoka has good understanding with the JDS which could lead to a repeat of 2018 election. Ashoka maintained that all is well in the BJP and accused opposition parties of carrying out the poster campaign. It is CM’S Decision, says Gopalaiah Hassan: Excise Minister Gopalaiah said he is satisfied with his role as district incharge minister of Mandya for three years. Speaking to reporters after unfurling the Tricolour to mark Republic Day celebrations, he said the power to change district ministers is vested with the chief minister. CM Basavaraj Bommai had appointed him as Mandya district incharge minister when Revenue Minister R Ashoka refused to accept the post. However, with Assembly polls fast approaching, the CM has now replaced Gopalaiah with Ashoka.