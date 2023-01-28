Home States Karnataka

Ballari SC/ST hostel evicts students post protest against bad food in Karnataka

The students complained that the chicken meal that was served to them in the hostel was tasteless and of poor quality.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:48 AM

food poison

For representational purposes.

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: A protest by students of a SC/ST hostel in front of Ballari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pavan Kumar Malapati’s residence late Wednesday night led to their eviction by the hostel authorities. The students carried a bucket full of chicken curry while staging the protest. They were venting their ire against the alleged poor quality of food being served at the hostel.

The protest prompted the DC to direct the Education Department to take action against 25 students. In retaliation, the students registered a complaint with the state chief secretary against Malapati, in Bengaluru. The students complained that the chicken meal that was served to them in the hostel was tasteless and of poor quality.

When the same food was repeated on Wednesday, they got angry and decided to march to the DC’s residence. When the DC saw the students holding the bucket of curry and coming to his residence late night, he asked them to return, but they continued with their protest.

Ballari in-charge minister B Sriramulu slammed the students who went to protest in front of the DC’s residence late night. “If the students have issues, let them give it in writing to the DC. We will ensure that the matter will be looked into,” he said.The administration is still unsure on what action needs to be taken against the protesting students.

SIDDU DEMANDS SUSPENSION OF DC
Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the state government to suspend the Ballari deputy commissioner for asking college students to vacate the hostel after they protested against poor quality food served in the hostel. 

