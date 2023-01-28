Congress making false promises to hide its infighting: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh maintained that the party will win 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state due to the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai governments and the infighting in the state Congress.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Singh said the Congress in Karnataka is a divided house. “Even before the election results, two warring groups headed by KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah are claiming the CM’s post for their leader. How will these leaders ensure the welfare of the people of the state?” he questioned.

Stating that Congress leaders were making false promises like free power just to cover the factionalism in the party, the BJP leader said when the party came to power in 2018, the then AICC president Rahul Gandhi assured farmers of waiving crop loan, but till now his government in Rajasthan has not written off a single Rupee.

Dubbing the Congress as a merchant of false assurances, Singh said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan had promised Rs 3,500 per month unemployment allowance for youth but has not fulfilled it yet. He added that even the Chhattisgarh government has failed to fulfil various promises made ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.

Singh, however, refused to reply to any queries raised on the BJP governments’ failure to fulfil various assurances it had made during the previous election campaign and said they have done at their level best at the prevailing economic condition. The high ticket spending on creating infrastructure has given a boost to employment opportunities, he added.

HUBBALLI: BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh maintained that the party will win 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state due to the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai governments and the infighting in the state Congress. Addressing media persons here on Friday, Singh said the Congress in Karnataka is a divided house. “Even before the election results, two warring groups headed by KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah are claiming the CM’s post for their leader. How will these leaders ensure the welfare of the people of the state?” he questioned. Stating that Congress leaders were making false promises like free power just to cover the factionalism in the party, the BJP leader said when the party came to power in 2018, the then AICC president Rahul Gandhi assured farmers of waiving crop loan, but till now his government in Rajasthan has not written off a single Rupee. Dubbing the Congress as a merchant of false assurances, Singh said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan had promised Rs 3,500 per month unemployment allowance for youth but has not fulfilled it yet. He added that even the Chhattisgarh government has failed to fulfil various promises made ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. Singh, however, refused to reply to any queries raised on the BJP governments’ failure to fulfil various assurances it had made during the previous election campaign and said they have done at their level best at the prevailing economic condition. The high ticket spending on creating infrastructure has given a boost to employment opportunities, he added.