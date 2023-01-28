Hampi and Mysuru tourism circuits soon, announces Karnataka CM

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAMPI : With an aim to boost tourism in the state, the state government will soon launch Hampi and Mysuru tourism circuits, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in Hampi on Friday. He was speaking after inaugurating the Hampi Utsav. “The two tourism circuit projects will definitely give a boost to tourism in the state. It will help connect the north and south regions of the state in terms of tourism. If a tourist buys a ticket for Hampi circuit, he can travel up to Bidar, covering all the prominent tourist places. The package will include food, accommodation and other facilities,” he said. The CM said the state government is committed to the development of Hampi. “We need to take permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In the next week, the foundation laying ceremony will be held for a Rs 120 crore worth project in Anjanadri Hills,” Bommai added. However, some organisers said they were disappointed to see a poor response from the people to the 3-day event. As many as 70,000 chairs were arranged and not even half of them were occupied. Footfalls were low at the exhibition and there were not many people taking the free bus services. Unlike the previous editions where the administration used to provide free bus service from Hosapete, it has now restricted the services from Kaddirampura village which is located about 4 km from Hampi, reducing footfall.