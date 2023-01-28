Plaint against Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, two others over corruption

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta has served a notice to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to examine the allegations of corruption at Ullal police station and submit a report by February 14.

The notice was served based on the complaint filed by a social worker Mohammed Kabeer, a resident of Ullal, in December 2022.

In his complaint, Kabeer accused Ullal Police Inspector Sandeep GS and PSI Pradeep of amassing huge wealth by collecting bribes from ganja and sand mafia and from hotel owners. He further said that corruption has increased in Mangaluru city after Shashi Kumar took over as police commissioner.

Though he lodged a complaint through email to heads of various departments, the chief secretary, DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, ADGP and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, no action had been taken so far. Instead, he started getting threatening calls and was also subjected to questions by the police, the complaint to the Lokayukta said.

In an RTI reply to Kabeer, the Lokayukta says as prima facie under Section 9 of the Lokayukta Act, they will investigate the case.



Police commissioner N Shashikumar in a statement said that he is asked to examine the petition and submit a report. “I have sought an enquiry report by ACP South and it will be submitted. The petition is under enquiry with South now.”



When asked about the complaint filed against him too with Lokayukta, the commissioner said he has not received any notice. “I am asked to examine as a unit officer. Other things are not in my purview. If there is anything on me, then the competent ones will enquire into it,” he said.

