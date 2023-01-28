Understanding with BJP leaders could mar chances of Congress in Karnataka Assembly polls: Survey

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most pre-poll surveys, conducted by Congress and its leaders, give their party a majority, but an extensive analysis commissioned by KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil that also involved a sting operation revealed that a tacit understanding between some Congress and the BJP leaders, which has been prevailing for years, could mar the party’s chances in the Assembly polls.

The survey report is likely to be sent to the party high command, which may issue a diktat asking party veterans to stick to their own constituencies and not to meddle with neighbouring segments.

Of the 67 seats in Uttara Kannada, Madikeri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Kolar and Tumakuru districts, where the survey was done by one of the three teams, Congress could win over 45 seats if the ‘adjustment’ politics and internal bickering are done away with.

In Tumakuru, Siddaramaiah’s supporter KN Rajanna and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara have been publicly waging a war and the former openly supported BJP’s GS Basavaraju in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This time, the rumour is that Rajanna, an aspirant from Madhugiri, could back Basavaraju’s son GB Jyotiganesh in Tumakuru city and a BJP candidate in Koratagere, where Parameshwara will contest.

In Karwar, former minister RV Deshpande’s relationship across parties is likely to adversely impact Congress candidates, the survey revealed.

To reach the magic figure of 113, The party is getting ready to induct KR Pete MLA and minister Narayana Gowda, former MLA from Hosakote MTB Nagaraj and Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, if independent MLA Sharat Bacchegowda joins BJP.

Since KR Puram MLA Byrati Basavaraj is unlikely to return to Congress, the party is trying to get his rival and former BJP MLA Nandish Reddy, sources said.

