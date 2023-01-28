Home States Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Belagavi, Hubballi today

Shah, who reached Hubballi on Friday night, will inaugurate the KLE sports arena at 10.30am on Saturday and lay the foundation stone for the forensic science university in Dharwad.

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/HUBBALLI: SSeveral top leaders of the BJP, will join Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Jana Sankalpa Yatra to be held at MK Hubli, near Belagavi, at 3.45pm on Saturday. BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said Shah will hold two separate meetings in a Belagavi hotel on Saturday evening soon after the yatra. Meanwhile, Shah will also take part in the Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Hubballi on Saturday. He is expected take participate in a road show at Kundgol.

