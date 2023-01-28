Home States Karnataka

Varuna still open for Siddaramaiah if he wants to contest: Karnataka MLA Yathindra

CLP leader’s hunt for constituency continues; To pick easy seat as he has to campaign across Karnataka

Published: 28th January 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah had said, with an air of finality, that he would contest from the Kolar constituency and preparations are on, Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Siddaramaiah, introduced an element of doubt, saying “Varuna is still open if Siddaramaiah would like to contest from Varuna, considering this is his last election.’’ This statement has again reopened the issue of where Siddaramaiah would contest from in the 2023 polls which are just months away.

Yathindra’s statement comes at a time when some organisations have printed handbills, casting aspersions on Siddaramaiah. Yathindra said, “Who has done it?  Will it be investigated?’’ Similar handbills were circulated against a Congress MLA in Chamarajpet over the Idgah land issue.

Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said, “They have an entire dirty tricks department to spread wrong and misleading information against Congress on WhatsApp.’’

Siddaramaiah’s team of supporters have gone to Kolar to identify a suitable house which he would occupy on the outskirts of the town. Also, a team will be stationed in the constituency to work on his campaigning.
But people on the ground said that Siddaramaiah could still contest from Kolar. But considering that he is a mass leader, he would be asked by the party high command to campaign across the state.

Meanwhile, KPCC working  president Eshwar Khandre said, “He can contest from anywhere, and wherever he contests the entire region benefits. If he contests from any seat  in Mysuru  the entire district and adjoining areas will benefit,’’MLC Prakash Rathod said, “There are invitations from many constituencies requesting him to contest. Finally, the decision would be taken by the high command.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Kolar Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp