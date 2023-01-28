Varuna still open for Siddaramaiah if he wants to contest: Karnataka MLA Yathindra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah had said, with an air of finality, that he would contest from the Kolar constituency and preparations are on, Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Siddaramaiah, introduced an element of doubt, saying “Varuna is still open if Siddaramaiah would like to contest from Varuna, considering this is his last election.’’ This statement has again reopened the issue of where Siddaramaiah would contest from in the 2023 polls which are just months away.

Yathindra’s statement comes at a time when some organisations have printed handbills, casting aspersions on Siddaramaiah. Yathindra said, “Who has done it? Will it be investigated?’’ Similar handbills were circulated against a Congress MLA in Chamarajpet over the Idgah land issue.

Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said, “They have an entire dirty tricks department to spread wrong and misleading information against Congress on WhatsApp.’’

Siddaramaiah’s team of supporters have gone to Kolar to identify a suitable house which he would occupy on the outskirts of the town. Also, a team will be stationed in the constituency to work on his campaigning.

But people on the ground said that Siddaramaiah could still contest from Kolar. But considering that he is a mass leader, he would be asked by the party high command to campaign across the state.

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said, “He can contest from anywhere, and wherever he contests the entire region benefits. If he contests from any seat in Mysuru the entire district and adjoining areas will benefit,’’MLC Prakash Rathod said, “There are invitations from many constituencies requesting him to contest. Finally, the decision would be taken by the high command.”

