BBMP forest cell set to complete 2 lakh sapling plantation drive before budget

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, which has undertaken the drive to plant two lakh tree saplings across Bengaluru for the year 2022-23, has realised about 70 per cent of its target, and is all set to complete it before the budget. However, the contractors engaged in the process will be able to get their amount only when they present the plant survival record.

As per Sarina Sikkaligar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, BBMP, the Palike was unable to take up even a single tree sapling project in 2021-22 due to some contractors moving court with regard to the tender process. However, the Palike ensured that all decks would be cleared and accordingly began the tree sapling plantation drive.

“As we could not take up the one-lakh tree sapling plantation drive earlier, we doubled the target to two lakh, and have so far reached 70 per cent of the target in all eight zones. The plant size is 10x16 feet in height, and plants like Mahogany, Bird Cherry, Jamoon, Honge, Tabubia, and other native species have been planted, and we hope to cover the remaining target at the earliest,” the DCF said.The official further added that unlike in the past, the bills will be settled only when the contractors engaged in the task show the plants’ survival.

“The period to settle the bills is three years and the contractors can raise the bill years, based on the inspection from our Range Forest Officers and Assistant Conservator of Forest and a comprehensive report by the department, and the bills will be settled,” Sarina added .

The idea of the new rule is to show the plants’ survival and only then the bill can be claimed. This has been added to eradicate any maladministration in the department and ensure that the High Court directive is not violated.

Under the streamlined forest cell of BBMP, the contractor will have to upload a photo of the tree plantation, and its location. The plantation site will also be geo-tagged. The contractors will also have to show the records of maintenance of the trees like regular water and tree guard for plant safety.

BENGALURU: The BBMP, which has undertaken the drive to plant two lakh tree saplings across Bengaluru for the year 2022-23, has realised about 70 per cent of its target, and is all set to complete it before the budget. However, the contractors engaged in the process will be able to get their amount only when they present the plant survival record. As per Sarina Sikkaligar, Deputy Conservator of Forest, BBMP, the Palike was unable to take up even a single tree sapling project in 2021-22 due to some contractors moving court with regard to the tender process. However, the Palike ensured that all decks would be cleared and accordingly began the tree sapling plantation drive. “As we could not take up the one-lakh tree sapling plantation drive earlier, we doubled the target to two lakh, and have so far reached 70 per cent of the target in all eight zones. The plant size is 10x16 feet in height, and plants like Mahogany, Bird Cherry, Jamoon, Honge, Tabubia, and other native species have been planted, and we hope to cover the remaining target at the earliest,” the DCF said.The official further added that unlike in the past, the bills will be settled only when the contractors engaged in the task show the plants’ survival. “The period to settle the bills is three years and the contractors can raise the bill years, based on the inspection from our Range Forest Officers and Assistant Conservator of Forest and a comprehensive report by the department, and the bills will be settled,” Sarina added . The idea of the new rule is to show the plants’ survival and only then the bill can be claimed. This has been added to eradicate any maladministration in the department and ensure that the High Court directive is not violated. Under the streamlined forest cell of BBMP, the contractor will have to upload a photo of the tree plantation, and its location. The plantation site will also be geo-tagged. The contractors will also have to show the records of maintenance of the trees like regular water and tree guard for plant safety.