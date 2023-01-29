BBMP starts desilting of drains in 27 Assembly segments

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a drive to desilt storm water drains (SWD) in all 27 Assembly segments which fall under its jurisdiction. Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, (SWD), BBMP, said the drive is undertaken by the civic agency once every months.

“Since one contractor for the entire city was not able to deliver, BBMP made a provision to have one contractor for each Assembly constituency. The contract is awarded for a period of three years and the BBMP authorities will inspect the progress of work once in three months,” Kabade said.

He further added that to avoid any fund leakage and maladministration, the Palike will assess the progress of silt clearance work km-wise and then settle the bills accordingly. Malathi, Executive Engineer, SWD, BBMP, said that till the onset of pre-monsoon showers, the BBMP will continue the silt clearing work. “The silt from the drains are being sent to designated quarry pits,” she said.

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a drive to desilt storm water drains (SWD) in all 27 Assembly segments which fall under its jurisdiction. Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, (SWD), BBMP, said the drive is undertaken by the civic agency once every months. “Since one contractor for the entire city was not able to deliver, BBMP made a provision to have one contractor for each Assembly constituency. The contract is awarded for a period of three years and the BBMP authorities will inspect the progress of work once in three months,” Kabade said. He further added that to avoid any fund leakage and maladministration, the Palike will assess the progress of silt clearance work km-wise and then settle the bills accordingly. Malathi, Executive Engineer, SWD, BBMP, said that till the onset of pre-monsoon showers, the BBMP will continue the silt clearing work. “The silt from the drains are being sent to designated quarry pits,” she said.