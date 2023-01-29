Home States Karnataka

BJP just distributing food prepared by Congress: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said PM Narendra Modi who was in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, inaugurated schemes and projects which were initiated by the Congress when it was in power.

Published: 29th January 2023 08:40 AM

Siddaramaiah

A file photo of former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

YADGIR : BJP is distributing the food prepared by the Congress when it was in power, said former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the  Assembly, here on Saturday. Addressing the concluding programme of the first leg of Praja Dhwani Yatra at Yadgir,  Siddaramaiah said that a few days back,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, inaugurated schemes and projects which were initiated by the Congress when it was in power.   

“When the Congress was in power in the year 2013, we took all the steps to upgrade  Lambani Thandas into revenue villages on the basis of the recommendations of the Narasimhaiah Committee Report. At that time Kagodu Timmappa was the revenue minister and we brought an amendment to the Land
Reforms Act by making the dweller the owner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the food prepared by the previous Congress government,” he said.  

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
president D K Shivakumar speaks at the
Praja Dhwani Yatra in Yadgir on Saturday

Similarly, the previous Congress government commenced the work of installing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Gate to Narayanpur Left Bank Canal at Yadgir district and spent Rs 3,500 crore by starting the work in 2014 and completing it in 2017. But it was inaugurated by Modi, the Badami MLA said.

Stating that the first phase of Praja Dhwani had received tremendous response, Siddaramaiah said people have already decided to throw out the BJP and to elect the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

‘Pro-people administration’
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who also spoke on the occasion, pooh-poohed the statement of the Prime Minister for alleging that Congress had not done anything for the people.

“It is the Congress which brought amendment to Article 371 J when it was in power.   AICC President
Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister late Dharm Singh put all their efforts to bring amendment
to Article 371 J. Due to this, many students have passed BE and MBBS courses and have become engineers and doctors. Thousands of youth have got jobs because of the Amendment to Article 371 J,” he said.

