Home States Karnataka

Carrying capacity study to prevent another Joshimath

The ministry is also working on a sustainable tourism model under the national tourism digital document.

Published: 29th January 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Western Ghats - Express Photo by G Veeresh

A view of the Western Ghats - Express Photo by G Veeresh

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To avoid any Joshimath-like calamity in other tourist destination, the tourism ministry will undertake carrying capacity study of all tourist destinations, especially those on hilly terrains and the Western Ghats.

Based on the carrying capacity report, tourism products and permissions will be accorded. A senior official from the ministry told TNIE that tourists now demand for sustainable tourist destinations and hotels. “It is time to shift from mass tourism to selective and niche tourism. A sustainable tourism task force is also being formed to avoid over-exploitation of locations and what has happened in Joshimath does not happen elsewhere,” the official said.

The official added that emphasis is now being laid on providing livelihood to locals, protecting environment and ensuring that there is little or no impact when tourism is permitted in an area, the official added.

The ministry is also working on a sustainable tourism model under the national tourism digital document. An eco-rating will also be introduced for all hotels, resorts and homestays. “A robust digital document is being created in a portal which will be ready in a month. All tourists and stakeholders will be encouraged to refer to it, which will also benefit suppliers and consumers. All tourism-related details will be available on a single portal. Hotels, resorts and homestays will be recognised for their sustainable models, and will be rated by the ministry,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp