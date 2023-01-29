Education most important aspect of country, says Union minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most important aspect of a country is its education system, said Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Education on Saturday. He was speaking at the first Sri Sri Awards for Education-2023 ceremony which was hosted by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Trust on Saturday. “Since ancient times we have recognised that education leads to humanity, competence, prosperity and happiness.

The most important aspect that can impact a country’s future is its education system,” he said. Meanwhile, School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh also lauded the trust, stating that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has excelled in establishing schools in rural and tribal areas that the government has not reached as yet.

“All over India we are trying to introduce the New Education Policy. The purpose of education as Swami Vivekananda said is to develop our Indian culture. Gurudev has guided all of us in the same way as Swami Vivekananda to develop education, even in tribal areas. Gurudev is running schools in tribal areas which the government has still not reached,” he said.

The awards were given to honour teachers and schools at the national level for their work in the education sector. Dr Geeta Laxman from Sindhi School, Hebbal, won the Best Teacher award from the south zone. Meanwhile, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru North, won a special mention as the Overall Excellence in Education award.

