After decade, Vishnu memorial sees light of day in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The long-pending demand for a memorial of late actor , plans of which had been gathering dust for over a decade, has finally seen the light of the day with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating it at Haalalu village near Udbur gate on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday.

Bommai unveiled a seven-foot statue of the ‘Nagarahavu’ actor installed at the memorial amidst thunderous claps and slogans by thousands of people who had gathered at the venue. The demand for a memorial of the actor began in 2009, following his sudden demise.

The place to set up the memorial changed from one location to another over the last decade. A decision was finally taken to set it up at Haalalu village and the memorial’s foundation stone was laid by then CM B S Yediyurappa in 2021.

The memorial was built at a cost of Rs 11 crore on a five-acre land. It was completed in the last couple of months with the joint association of Karnataka State Dr Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana, the Department of Information and Public Relations and others.



MYSURU: The long-pending demand for a memorial of late actor , plans of which had been gathering dust for over a decade, has finally seen the light of the day with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating it at Haalalu village near Udbur gate on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday. Bommai unveiled a seven-foot statue of the ‘Nagarahavu’ actor installed at the memorial amidst thunderous claps and slogans by thousands of people who had gathered at the venue. The demand for a memorial of the actor began in 2009, following his sudden demise. The place to set up the memorial changed from one location to another over the last decade. A decision was finally taken to set it up at Haalalu village and the memorial’s foundation stone was laid by then CM B S Yediyurappa in 2021. The memorial was built at a cost of Rs 11 crore on a five-acre land. It was completed in the last couple of months with the joint association of Karnataka State Dr Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana, the Department of Information and Public Relations and others.