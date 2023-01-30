After decade, Vishnu memorial sees light of day in Karnataka
Bommai unveiled a seven-feet statue of the ‘Nagarahavu’ actor installed at the memorial amidst thunderous claps and slogans by thousands of people who had gathered at the venue.
Published: 30th January 2023 10:14 AM | Last Updated: 30th January 2023 10:14 AM | A+A A-
MYSURU: The long-pending demand for a memorial of late actor , plans of which had been gathering dust for over a decade, has finally seen the light of the day with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating it at Haalalu village near Udbur gate on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday.
Bommai unveiled a seven-foot statue of the ‘Nagarahavu’ actor installed at the memorial amidst thunderous claps and slogans by thousands of people who had gathered at the venue. The demand for a memorial of the actor began in 2009, following his sudden demise.
The place to set up the memorial changed from one location to another over the last decade. A decision was finally taken to set it up at Haalalu village and the memorial’s foundation stone was laid by then CM B S Yediyurappa in 2021.
The memorial was built at a cost of Rs 11 crore on a five-acre land. It was completed in the last couple of months with the joint association of Karnataka State Dr Vishnuvardhan Pratishtana, the Department of Information and Public Relations and others.